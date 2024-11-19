Penn State remains at No. 4 in College Football Playoffs rankings

The Nittany Lions currently 9-1 overall after a 49-10 win over Purdue would be the 6th seed in the playoffs and would be slated to face the 11th-seeded Georgia Bulldogs in the first round.

The Penn State Nittany Lions remain the No. 4 ranked team in the country according to the College Football Playoff rankings.

In this week's rankings, the top five remained the same with No. 1 Oregon, NO. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Penn State, and No. 5 Indiana.

The first major change came at No. 6 where the BYU Cougars fell to No. 14 following a loss to Kansas this past weekend Tennesee also fell from No. 7 to No. 11 following a loss on the road to Georgia.

Despite falling to No. 14, BYU still is projected as the No. 12 seed in the playoffs as the potential winner of the Big 12. Though Deion Sanders and the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes may have something to say about that.

Taking the place of BYU and Tennessee is Notre Dame up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 and Alabama up three spots from No. 10 to No. 7. Miami moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 but would be the No. 3 seed if they were to win the ACC.

If No. 13 SMU would knock off the Hurricanes in a potential ACC title matchup, the Mustangs would become the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

At No. 9 is Ole Miss up two spots from No. 11 while Georgia moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10 after their win over Tennessee. The win moves the Bulldogs back into the College Football Playoff picture as noted above as the Nittany Lions would currently be projected to host UGA.

You can find the full top 25 including the top 12 with their seeding below.