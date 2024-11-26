Penn State remains at No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

In this week's updated rankings, the Penn State Nittany Lions fresh off a 26-25 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers remained ranked the No. 4 team in the country. The current projections would have the Nittany Lions as the no. 6 seed in the playoffs hosting the No. 11 seeded Indiana Hoosiers.

Just one week remains in the 2024 college football season on Tuesday, the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. This will be the last opportunity for the entirety of the field to add to their data points prior to conference championship week next week.

In this week's rankings, the top four remain unchanged with the Big Ten holding three of the top four spots with Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4 respectively. The SEC's Texas Longhorns break up the Big Ten part at No. 3.

With both Alabama and Ole Miss falling out of the top 12 this week due to their losses to Oklahoma and Florida respectively, there was movement throughout the rest of the rankings.

Notre Dame moved up one spot after a blowout win over Army while Miami, Georgia, and Tennesee all jumped up multiple spots and fulfilled the No. 6 through No. 8 seeds. The ACC's SMU Mustangs have fulfilled an at-large bid currently at No. 9 while Indiana, coming off their first loss of the season to Ohio State fell to No. 10. Boise State and Clemson fill out the top-12 at No. 11 and No. 12 respectively.

With this week's rankings, the automatic byes would be awarded to No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Miami (FL), and No. 11 Boise State. The first-round matchups would be Penn State vs Indiana, Notre Dame vs SMU, Ohio State vs Arizona State, and Georgia vs Tennessee.