Penn State remains in purgatory following latest loss to Ohio State

"The reality is that we have gone from an average football team to a good football team to a great football team. We have worked hard to do those things, but we are not an elite football team yet," was what James Franklin famously said as he opened his postgame press conference against Ohio State six years ago following a 27-26 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. "As hard as we have worked to go from average to good, and from good to great – the work that it's going to take to get to an elite program, it's going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we have already traveled," he added. "Right now, we are comfortable being great. I am going to make sure that everyone in our program, including myself, is very uncomfortable because you only grow in life when you are uncomfortable. So, we are going to break through and become an elite program by doing all the little things."

Six years later, Penn State remains a great team, there is little doubt about that. While few Penn State fans want to hear such on a Sunday after the Nittany Lions lost their eighth straight to Ohio State, it's the truth. Few programs have had the level of success that the Nittany Lions have had since the 2016 season. Since 2017, Penn State owns a 10th best record in college football by win percentage only behind, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and James Madison. Furthermore, since the start of the 2022 season, the Nittany Lions are 28-6 only behind Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama. For the most part, since the 2022 season, the Nittany Lions have realistically played at a different level compared to where they were from 2017 through 2021. They beat who they should beat, and they lose to who they should lose to. Despite the offensive struggles over the last two seasons, the Nittany Lions since 2022 almost always beat the teams they are favored to beat, a 28-1 record. The lone loss was last year's Peach Bowl against Ole Miss. However, the Nittany Lions are also 0-5 since 2022 when an underdog. Those five losses? Ohio State, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan, and Ohio State. That being said, Penn State is still on the long and winding path to being elite. Now in year 11 of the James Franklin era, the Nittany Lions' leader holds a record of 3-13 against top ten teams (with Penn State, 3-18 overall) and a 4-16 record against Ohio State and Michigan. It's fair to wonder if the Nittany Lions, with James Franklin, will ever reach that ultimate destination of elite status. But until they reach that destination or fall from their lonesome cliff on the climb to elite, there's no way around it, Penn State is stuck in purgatory. Most programs, as James Franklin commonly says, would die to be in the position of the Nittany Lions winning 10 and 11 games most seasons, which is the truth. If the Nittany Lions take care of business the rest of the season, against four opponents they'll likely be double-digit favorites against, the program will have it's third-straight 10+ win season and the sixth of the Franklin era all since 2016. An 11-1 season would also mark Penn State's first regular season of 11 or more wins since 2008 and just the fourth overall since the 1994 season. It would also be the first time since 1980-1982 seasons that the Nittany Lions would have three-straight seasons of 10+ wins. Both would be great accomplishments overall but for a fanbase that aspires to be more than just great, the 10+ win seasons that see the Nittany Lions continuously come up short against Ohio State and to a slightly lesser extent Michigan, have left them hungry for more. However, the sense of being in purgatory for Penn State is all too new. As longtime Penn State beat writer Neil Rudel pointed out on Sunday morning via X, Penn State's struggles under James Franklin against top five opponents just isn't a James Franklin problem. Joe Paterno also struggled in the big games historically in his career with the Nittany Lions. Over his illustrious career, Paterno owned just a 14-33 record against top five opponents and outside of a five-year run from 1981 and 1986 that saw the Nittany Lions go 9-4 against top five opponents, Paterno was 5-29. However, while Paterno's programs struggled in similar circumstances, they also found a way to eventually breakthrough winning a pair of national championships in the 1982 and 1986 seasons. Most would also argue the 1994 Nittany Lions should've added a third national championship to the program's trophy case as well and was robbed of one in favor of Nebraska. But while it's been nearly 40-years since Penn State's last national championship, the expectation from the fanbase remains firmly to be a national championship contender on a regular basis. It's also an expectation shared by Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft. "We all come to Penn State to win national championships," Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft said in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports's Ross Dellenger. " I know (James Franklin) doesn’t run away from it. I sure don’t. It’s why I came here and why we’re investing. You don’t come to Penn State to be mediocre." Ultimately, this all leads to the question of, how does Penn State escape this purgatory and breakthrough and truly be among the nation's elite?