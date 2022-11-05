Penn State for the second time in three weeks bounced back in dominant fashion from a loss. After beating Minnesota 45-17 two weeks ago in their annual White Out, the Nittany Lions punished the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington by a final score of 45-17. After trading punts on their first offensive drives of the game, the Nittany Lions would take an early 7-0 lead on Saturday with a 10-play 54-yard drive with Nick Singleton scoring on his eighth touchdown of the season from one yard out.





The Nittany Lions' second defensive drive of the day was lackluster, to say the least. The Hoosiers marched 75 yards on eight plays to tie the game at 7-7. The series included back-to-back passing plays that picked up a combined 49 yards. It ended with quarterback Jack Tuttle finding tight end AJ Barner for his second touchdown of the season. That, however, was the final time Indiana would put together any sustainable drive on Saturday afternoon. One play after Indiana's scoring drive, Clifford would make his first poor decision of the day, trying to force a ball to Brenton Strange who had double-covered. Notably, a corner route was wide open above Strange, it was an extremely poor decision and threw for the sixth-year senior. Penn State's defense responded well to the quick change of possession, forcing the Hoosiers out of field goal position after six plays including two sacks. A major moment early in the game as a touchdown would've given the Hoosiers 14 unanswered points and a large amount of momentum. The two offenses would then trade a series of punts before Penn State's offense would finally start clicking in the second quarter as we've seen each of the last two weeks after getting a strong field position off a quality punt return from Parker Washington. The Nittany Lions scored just two plays after the Washington punt return with Kaytron Allen picking up all 38 yards on the drive including 11 yards on his first touchdown of the game.

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Nittany Lions would score on each of their final three drives of the first half including another touchdown by Kaytron Allen while kicker Jake Pinegar would kick a 50-yard field goal on the Nittany Lions' final drive of the first half to put the Nittany Lions up 24-7 heading into halftime.



Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYXl0cm9uJiMzOTtzIG9uZSBvZiB0aG9zZSBmcmVzaG1hbiB3aG8g bWFrZXMgeW91IGdvLCAmcXVvdDtIaWdoIHNjaG9vbCBraWRzIHdlcmUgdHJ5 aW5nIHRvIHRhY2tsZSBoaW0gbGFzdCB5ZWFyPyEmcXVvdDsg8J+YsTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2F5dHJvbl9hbGxlbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2F5dHJvbl9hbGxlbjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL05tQTFXVWhaRDciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ObUExV1VoWkQ3 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdv cmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29y ay9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTAwMTQzMjA2OTQzOTQ5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The stat sheet says all you need to know about Penn State's first-half effort. The Nittany Lions outgained Indiana 233 to 76 in the first half, while Sean Clifford was pedestrian, running back Kaytron Allen carried the Nittany Lions offense. On 14 carries in the first half, Allen ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while his longest carry of the half was just 12 yards, Allen was consistent in picking up 4-6 yards per carry. Other notable first-half performances included Mitchell Tinsley's who had four receptions for 54 yards on six targets. Defensively, the Hoosiers' 75-yard scoring drive was Penn State's only blemish of the first half. The Nittany Lions forced five three-and-outs on Indiana's seven true possessions of the first half. Manny Diaz's defense was swarming, not allowing positive yardage across Indiana's final four drives of the half.

The second half for Penn State would begin much like the first half ended. After a punt on their first drive of the half, the Nittany Lions' second drive of the second half was their best of the day. Starting the drive at their four-yard line, they would march down the field swiftly in under three minutes. The drive was highlighted by one of the best catches you'll ever see out of Brenton Strange, completely reaching around Indiana's Noah Pierre to bring in the reception.

Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5iyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJlbnRv blN0cmFuZ2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyZW50b25TdHJhbmdl PC9hPiDwn5iyPGJyPjxicj5Zb3UgbmVlZCB0byBzZWUgdGhlIGNhdGNoIHRo ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbDwvYT4gVEUg anVzdCBtYWRlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY21qaGpWSEp6aiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NtamhqVkhKemo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmln IFRlbiBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5MDEzMjUz MDQ0MTU0MzcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The very next play, Clifford would find Kaytron Allen off to his left who would make a fantastic run after the catch, going 45 yards to Penn State into the red zone. Four plays later, Allen picked up his third touchdown on the day, giving Penn State a 31-7 lead. That drive would be the last of Sean Clifford's day, allowing true freshman Drew Allar to get a quarter and a half of playing time in against the Hoosiers.

Allar, who many fans have been clamoring for over the last few weeks continues to look the part of a big-time quarterback prospect. The Medina (OH) native looked calm, cool, and collected on each of his drives and put together a high-quality drive in the process. He would pick up his third passing touchdown of the season early in the fourth quarter on 3rd and goal, rolling to his right before throwing a dart to Trey Wallace in the back of the endzone. It was a perfect pass from Allar, placing it in a tight window and right on time. While one could argue the smarter decision would've been to just run it in as he had plenty of room and time to do so but with the result, no one will complain.

Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OaWNlIHRvc3Mg8J+Orzxicj5OaWNlIGNhdGNoIPCfkZA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGFyRHJldz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWxsYXJEcmV3PC9hPiDinqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYW1fdHJleV8xMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AaWFtX3RyZXlfMTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84bm85 enJoMUFtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOG5vOXpyaDFBbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE1 ODkwMjE4ODM3MzA1NjcxNjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK