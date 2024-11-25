Penn State RT Anthony Donkoh out with 'long-term' injury

On Monday during his weekly press conference, Penn State head coach James Franklin confirmed that Nittany Lions' right tackle Anthony Donkoh will be out with a long-term injury.

The Nittany Lions' starting right tackle left the game on the second play of the game while blocking Minnesota edge rusher Jah Joyner, falling to the ground. Notably, Donkoh was not rolled upon but instead simply fell backward while backpedaling. He immediately grabbed his right knee and was down on the field for a few minutes before the training cart came out and took him to the locker room. He would later return to the sidelines in street clothes and using crutches to get around.

With Donkoh out long term, the Nittany Lions will look towards Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci to take over for Rucci.

"We felt like Rucci played well," Franklin said during his press conference on Monday about the redshirt junior tackle. "We were pleased with Ricci and sure are glad he's on our team," he added. "We're going to need him to have a really good week this week."