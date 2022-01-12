 Penn State running back Noah Cain enters Transfer Portal
Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
@RivalsRichie

On Wednesday morning, Nittany Nation confirmed that Penn State Football running back Noah Cain has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.


Cain originally committed and signed with the Nittany Lions out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

The former IMG Academy High School (FL) product appeared in 23 games for the the Nittany Lions in his three years with the program. In those stints, he managed to finish with 193 total carries which was good for 806 yards and 12 scores. Out of those three seasons, his best season was his freshman year where he had 443 yards on just 84 carries which was good for 5.3 yards per carry along with eight rushing touchdowns.

2021 PSU FOOTBALL TRANSFERS.....
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Ta'Quan Roberson

Connecticut

RB

Noah Cain

TBD

WR

Norval Black

TBD

OL

Desmond Holmes

TBD

DT

Joseph Appiah-Darkwa

TBD

DB

Enzo Jennings

TBD

DB

Tyler Rudolph

Massachusetts

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}