Penn State cannot be stopped on the recruiting trail right now as on Friday afternoon, the Nittany Lions picked up their 13th commitment from four-star RB Corey Smith. With their latest commitment, the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class has moved into the top five in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

The Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class now only sits behind Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, and Georgia.

Since February 28, Penn State has picked up 11 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class including eight commitments in April alone. Since the Blue-White spring game on April 15, they have secured the commitment of five prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle and one commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from RB Kiandrea Barker.