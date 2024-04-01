Penn State's Aaron Brooks wins prestigious Hodge Trophy
Penn State's 184-pounder, Aaron Brooks has won the prestigious Hodge Trophy, annually given to the country's top wrestler. Brooks earned the award after completing a perfect 22-0 season as a senior which included winning his fourth NCAA championship, becoming the seventh wrestler to ever do so, joining teammate Carter Starocci in doing so.
The 22-0 season led Brooks to completing his Penn State career with an 89-3 record. He is also the fifth Nittany Lion to win the award all time joining Kerry McCoy, David Taylor (2x), Zain Retherford (2x), and Bo Nickal.
In the NCAA Tournament, Brooks defeated No. 49 Evan Bates of Northwestern, No. 17 Joey Novak of Wyoming, No. 3 Stephen Buchanan of Oklahoma, No. 6 Rocky Elam of Missouri, and No. 2 Trent Hidlay of NC State en route to his fourth title. Brooks finished his career on a 35-match win streak.
Now with his collegiate career wrapped up, Brooks will turn his attention to making the United States Olympic team and prepare for this year's summer olympics in Paris.
