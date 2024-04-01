Penn State's 184-pounder, Aaron Brooks has won the prestigious Hodge Trophy, annually given to the country's top wrestler. Brooks earned the award after completing a perfect 22-0 season as a senior which included winning his fourth NCAA championship, becoming the seventh wrestler to ever do so, joining teammate Carter Starocci in doing so.

The 22-0 season led Brooks to completing his Penn State career with an 89-3 record. He is also the fifth Nittany Lion to win the award all time joining Kerry McCoy, David Taylor (2x), Zain Retherford (2x), and Bo Nickal.