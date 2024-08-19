Penn State junior linebacker Abdul Carter has earned another preseason recognition. On Monday, the Associated Press named the Philadelphia native as a preseason second-team All-American , the only Nittany Lion to earn the honor.

Entering his third and potentially last season with the Nittany Lions, Carter enters 2024 with 104 career tackles including 61 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. He also has totaled three career forced fumbles, one interception, and 10 pass deflections thoughout his first two seasons.

This fall, Carter who has played linebacker through his first two seasons will be making the move to defensive end, though James Franklin still expects Carter to see time at linebacker this fall.

"Abdul, we'll play at both positions," Franklin said during his time at Big Ten Media Days. "He's one of the unique athletes that was playing linebacker at 250 pounds. You never know how that transition is going to go. Playing in space at the linebacker position compared to moving up to the line of scrimmage and having to go against the offensive takcles. He made the transition pretty quickly and at the end of the day, you're talking about one of the more explosive, physical athletes in all of college football. We think he's got a chance to make a significant impact."

Carter and the Nittany Lions will begin their season on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.