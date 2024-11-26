Penn State's Abdul Carter named finalist for Chuck Bednarik Award

Penn State star defensive end Abdul Carter has been named a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award which is manually given to the country's top defensive player. Carter is one of three finalists alongside Colorado's Travis Hunter and Ohio State's Caleb Downs.

The Philadelphia native made the move from linebacker to defensive end this past offseason and has flourished at his new position with 48 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He also has three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Three Nittany Lions have the Chuck Bednarik Award for a combined four total awards. LaVar Arrington became the first Nittany Lion to do so in 1999 before Paul Posluszny became the only two-time winner in the 2005 and 2006 seasons. Dan Connor made it three straight Nittany Lions to win the award in 2007.