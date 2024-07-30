Penn State defensive end / linebacker Abdul Carter has been named to the Bronco Nagurski Award watch list ahead of the 2024 season. The Bronco Nagurski award is annually given to the nation's best defenisve player by the Football Writers Association of America.

Carter is the only NIttany Lion to represent Penn State's defense on the list. Though players are often added and removed from the watch list throughout the course of the regular season, giving time for numerous Nittany Lions such as defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and safety KJ Winston to also potentialyl find their way onto the watch list.

Carter is entering his third season with the Nittany Lions after recording 104 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks in his first two seasons with the program. This fall, the Nittany Lions plan on using Carter at both defensive end and linebacker.

"Abdul, we'll play at both positions," Franklin said during his time at Big Ten Media Days. "He's one of the unique athletes that was playing linebacker at 250 pounds. You never know how that transition is going to go. Playing in space at the linebacker position compared to moving up to the line of scrimmage and having to go against the offensive takcles. He made the transition pretty quickly and at the end of the day, you're talking about one of the more explosive, physical athletes in all of college football. We think he's got a chance to make a significant impact."

Since first being awarded in 1993, No Nittany Lion has ever won the award. Last year, the award was won by Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts who returns to the FIghting Irish this fall. He'll look to be the third player to ever win the award in back-to-back years joining former Northwestern linebacker and head coach Pat Fitzgerald as well as former Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.