Penn State's Ace Baldwin earns second-straight Big Ten DPOY honor

Penn State senior guard Ace Baldwin has been named the Big Ten Men's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year for a second-straight season. In 30 games played for the Nittany Lions this season, Baldwin averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game.

His 2.4 steals per game led the Big Ten this season, the second-straight season he has done so after averaging 2.7 steals per game in 2023-24.