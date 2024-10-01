Penn State men's basketball senior guard Ace Baldwin has earned preseason All-Big Ten honors ahead of his second season with the Nittany Lions.

Conference honors are nothing new for the veteran guard. In his career, he's also been the A-10 Player of the Year, the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, and the BIg Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned spots on the Big Ten All-Big Ten team and Big Ten All-Defense team last season.