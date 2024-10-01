Penn State's Ace Baldwin named to Big Ten preseason All-Conference team
Penn State men's basketball senior guard Ace Baldwin has earned preseason All-Big Ten honors ahead of his second season with the Nittany Lions.
Conference honors are nothing new for the veteran guard. In his career, he's also been the A-10 Player of the Year, the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, and the BIg Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned spots on the Big Ten All-Big Ten team and Big Ten All-Defense team last season.
The Baltimore, Maryland native last season averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game in his first season with the program, playing in 33 games including making 31 starts.
Additionally, Baldwin led the Big Ten last season in steals with 88 and steals per game, averaging 2.7 steals per contest.
His 14.2 points per game ranked 17th in the Big Ten while his six rebounds per game ranked third in the conference and second among returning players.
