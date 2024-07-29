Allar and Singleton both were placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List. The Maxwell Award has been given to the top college player of the year each season by the Maxwell Foundation since 1937. Allar was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media after completing 59.9% of his passes for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns. He set an NCAA record for the most passing attempts without an interception to begin his career with 311 passing attempts.

Singleton is coming off a season in which he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media and was selected as the team's offensive MVP alongside Kaytron Allen after posting 752 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. Through his first two seasons with the program, Singleton has posted 1, 813 career rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Six Nittany Lions have won the Maxwell Award since its inception. Running back Larry Johnson was the last to do so in 2002. Other winners include; Kerry Collins, Chuck Fusina, Mike Reid, Glenn Ressler, Richie Lucas

Last but not least, long snapper Tyler Duzansky has landed a spot on the Mannelly Award watch list, annually given to the best long snapper in the country. Duzansky was the team's primary long snapper in 2023 and considered one of the best long snappers in the nation.

The Mannelly Award, awarded in 2019, has been won by one Nittany Lion, Chris Stoll, in 2022.