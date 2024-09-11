PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State's Chuck Losey discusses DE Max Granville ... 'He looks great'

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Just prior to the beginning of fall camp, Penn State's roster received a last minute addition as 2025 commitment Max Granville reclassified to the 2024 recruiting cycle and officially joined the program.

It was a unique situation not just for Granville but also Penn State's coaching staff including Assistant AD, Performance Enhancement – Football Chuck Losey.

For many it could be challenging to get a high school senior up to speed at the college level but according to Losey, that wasn't the case with Granville who while he hasn't made his collegiate debut yet, has impressed in his first month and half with the program.

On Wednesday, Losey met with the Nittany Lions media for the first time this fall and discussed multiple Nittany Lions including that of the Texas native.

"It was different because I'm not used to that," Losey said in reference to Granville's arrival on campus. "With the way college football is now, I'm so used to having these guys since January and having all that time to prepare them for the season."

"So I was legit worried about Max when he came in," he added.

However, those worries for Losey would quickly subside.

"But I have my notes sitting here, he was going to be a guy I mentioned to you. I'm not worried one bit about that guy. He is an outstanding young man across the board, work ethic, personality, demeanor. I'm super thrilled to have him a part of the program and I think he's going to have a big, big future here"

"He looks great. He works his tail off for me in here. You know, he's positioned himself. He's gained respect with his teammates with the way that he practices, the way he conducts himself," Losey added about Granville.

"I'm really excited but I would be lying if I weren't apprehensive about. I was a little worried at first on how fast it would take him to get up to speed with the guys. But he's thriving in the system and he's doing a great job. Really happy he's part of the program."

The strong endorsement from Losey for Granville doesn't come as a surprise by any means as Penn State head coach James Franklin was speaking highly of the former four-star prospect just days into his collegiate career.

"Athletic, quick, a lot of things you saw on the high school tape, but you don't know if those things are going to show up when they get here but that's already happened," Franklin said at Penn State media day, just two practices into the fall camp.

Through the Nittany Lions first two games of the season, Granville has not seen the field though he could potentially see the field for the first time in week four when the NIttany Lions face Kent State, one of the worst teams in the FBS.

