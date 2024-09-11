For many it could be challenging to get a high school senior up to speed at the college level but according to Losey, that wasn't the case with Granville who while he hasn't made his collegiate debut yet, has impressed in his first month and half with the program.

It was a unique situation not just for Granville but also Penn State's coaching staff including Assistant AD, Performance Enhancement – Football Chuck Losey.

Just prior to the beginning of fall camp, Penn State's roster received a last minute addition as 2025 commitment Max Granville reclassified to the 2024 recruiting cycle and officially joined the program.

On Wednesday, Losey met with the Nittany Lions media for the first time this fall and discussed multiple Nittany Lions including that of the Texas native.

"It was different because I'm not used to that," Losey said in reference to Granville's arrival on campus. "With the way college football is now, I'm so used to having these guys since January and having all that time to prepare them for the season."

"So I was legit worried about Max when he came in," he added.

However, those worries for Losey would quickly subside.

"But I have my notes sitting here, he was going to be a guy I mentioned to you. I'm not worried one bit about that guy. He is an outstanding young man across the board, work ethic, personality, demeanor. I'm super thrilled to have him a part of the program and I think he's going to have a big, big future here"

"He looks great. He works his tail off for me in here. You know, he's positioned himself. He's gained respect with his teammates with the way that he practices, the way he conducts himself," Losey added about Granville.

"I'm really excited but I would be lying if I weren't apprehensive about. I was a little worried at first on how fast it would take him to get up to speed with the guys. But he's thriving in the system and he's doing a great job. Really happy he's part of the program."

The strong endorsement from Losey for Granville doesn't come as a surprise by any means as Penn State head coach James Franklin was speaking highly of the former four-star prospect just days into his collegiate career.

"Athletic, quick, a lot of things you saw on the high school tape, but you don't know if those things are going to show up when they get here but that's already happened," Franklin said at Penn State media day, just two practices into the fall camp.

Through the Nittany Lions first two games of the season, Granville has not seen the field though he could potentially see the field for the first time in week four when the NIttany Lions face Kent State, one of the worst teams in the FBS.

