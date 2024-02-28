The Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball team couldn't overcome an early 17-point deficit on Tuesday night to defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, instead taking a 90-81 loss.

With the loss, Penn State falls to 14-15 overall this season and 8-10 in Big Ten play, the Iowa Hawkeyes are now 17-12 on the season including a 9-9 record in conference play.

The Nittany Lions were led by center Qudus Wahab and guard RayQuawandis Mitchell in the game with 18 and 16 points respectively.

Mitchell, who has seen his role grow since the dismissal of Kayne Clary had his best game as a Nittany Lion including going 6-for-6 from the field while collecting five rebounds.

Wahab was 8-for-11 from the field himself and had seven rebounds in the losing effort, Ace Baldwin was the only other Nittany Lion to finish with a double-digit scoring effort, with 11 points while also totaling four rebounds and nine assists.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the Hawkeyes got an unbelievable performance out of star guard Payton Sandfort.

While he was just 3-for-11 from the field, Sandfort totaled 26 points thanks to an 18-for-19 effort at the free throw line to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first ever triple double in the history of the program.

As a team, the Nittany Lions shot a respectable 45.1% for the game including 51.5% in the second half, however, their slow start on Tuesday was their ultimate downfall, their once 17-point deficit being too big to overcome.