Penn State S commit flips commitment to Colorado after weekend visit

The Penn State Nittany Lions are down a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class as Florida safety Antonio Branch Jr has decided to flip his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes after a weekend visit to Boulder.

Branch originally committed to Penn State in mid June following an official visit after the Nittany Lions were considered the 'team to beat' in his recruitment for several weeks. At the time, he chose the Nittany Lions over 21 offers including the likes of Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee

The Nittany Lions still hold four defensive back commitments in their 2025 recruiting class with a trio of cornerback commitments in Rivals250 prospects Jahmir Joseph and Daryus Dixson as well as three-star in-state product Xxavier Thomas. Four-star New Jersey athlete Braswell Thomas is also committed to the program and will be a safety for the Nittany Lions.



