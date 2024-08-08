Penn State's Drew Allar named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list
Penn State junior quarterback and returning starter Drew Allar has been named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list. It's the second award watch list that Allard has been named to this preseason. He was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is annually awarded to the nation's best college quarterback. Two Nittany Lion quarterbacks have won the award all time as Todd Blackledge and Kerry Collins both earned the prestigious award in 1982 and 1994 respectively.
Allar is coming off a sophomore season in which he was the Nittany Lions starting quarterback for the first time. He put together a strong campaign, completing 59.9% of his passing attempts for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns (29 total) while throwing just two interceptions. He is just one of two quarterbacks ever in FBS history to ever throw 25 or more touchdowns and two or less interceptions.
|AWARD
|PLAYER 1
|PLAYER 2
|
Maxwell
|
Drew Allar
|
Nicholas Singleton
|
Doak Walker
|
Kaytron Allen
|
Nicholas Singleton (2)
|
Walter Camp
|
Nicholas Singleton (3)
|
Abdul Carter
|
Nagurski
|
Abdul Carter (2)
|
Paul Hornung
|
Nicholas Singleton (4)
|
Outland Trophy
|
Sal Wormley
|
Lou Groza
|
Chase Meyer
|
Ray Guy
|
Riley Thompson
|
Mannelly
|
Tyler Duzansky
|
Davey O'Brien
|
Drew Allar
