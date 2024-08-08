PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Penn State's Drew Allar named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State junior quarterback and returning starter Drew Allar has been named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list. It's the second award watch list that Allard has been named to this preseason. He was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is annually awarded to the nation's best college quarterback. Two Nittany Lion quarterbacks have won the award all time as Todd Blackledge and Kerry Collins both earned the prestigious award in 1982 and 1994 respectively.

Allar is coming off a sophomore season in which he was the Nittany Lions starting quarterback for the first time. He put together a strong campaign, completing 59.9% of his passing attempts for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns (29 total) while throwing just two interceptions. He is just one of two quarterbacks ever in FBS history to ever throw 25 or more touchdowns and two or less interceptions.

Penn State Watch List Tracker
AWARD PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2

Maxwell

Drew Allar

Nicholas Singleton

Doak Walker

Kaytron Allen

Nicholas Singleton (2)

Walter Camp

Nicholas Singleton (3)

Abdul Carter

Nagurski

Abdul Carter (2)

Paul Hornung

Nicholas Singleton (4)

Outland Trophy

Sal Wormley

Lou Groza

Chase Meyer

Ray Guy

Riley Thompson

Mannelly

Tyler Duzansky

Davey O'Brien

Drew Allar

