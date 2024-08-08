Penn State junior quarterback and returning starter Drew Allar has been named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list. It's the second award watch list that Allard has been named to this preseason. He was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is annually awarded to the nation's best college quarterback. Two Nittany Lion quarterbacks have won the award all time as Todd Blackledge and Kerry Collins both earned the prestigious award in 1982 and 1994 respectively.

