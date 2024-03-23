Greg Kerkvliet's quest for a national championship is complete. On Saturday night, the Nittany Lions' heavyweight defeated Michigan's Lucas Davison in the heavyweight title match in Kansas City with a 13-4 major decision.

With the victory, Kerkvliet completes a perfect season as a senior, going 20-0 this season. His career record improves to 75-10.

Kerkvliet picked up an early takedown of Davison in their match which set the tone for the rest of the match. The Minnesota native would pick up another two takedowns of Davison throughout the rest of the match, though the Michigan standout was able to pick up a trio of points via escape in the process.

That being said, Kerkvliet wouldn't allow Davison to have any success of his own offensively, being a step ahead of Kerkvliet throughout including picking up a late takedown in the final 30 seconds to extend his lead to 13-4. Davison would earn one more escape point to make it a 13-4 final but it was Greg Kerkvliet's night as he finally earned his first career national championship.

The national championship completed a terrific tournament run for Kerkvliet in which he picked up wins of 13-4, 8-1, 1-0, 9-1, and 19-3 en route to his title. The closest he came to losing a bout was to Ohio State's Nick Feldman in the quarterfinals, a 1-0 win.



