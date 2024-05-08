Penn State's National Champion at Heavyweight will be returning for his final season, as Greg Kerkvliet confirmed he will return to the Nittany Lions for the 2024-25 season.

It was not known whether Kerkvliet would return to defend his NCAA Title run, which was capped off with an undefeated season and a 13-4 Major Decision over Michigan's Lucas Davison.

The Lions were set to lose potentially three of their starters for the year, as NCAA Runner-Up at 141 Beau Bartlett, 174's Carter Starocci, and Kerkvliet were undecided on their return to State College.

However, all three will be returning, and the lineup seems to be at what could be its strongest in years, as Penn State will return six of its eight All-Americans, only losing Aaron Brooks and Bernie Truax, who wrestled at 197 and 184, respectively.