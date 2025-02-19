Where do Penn State's wrestlers rank in the latest InterMat rankings?

The latest InterMat rankings were released and the Penn State Nittany Lions have once again dominated the rankings. It should come as no surprise as the Nittany Lions are putting together another incredibly dominant season with a perfect record this season of 14-0 and have gone wire-to-wire so far as the nation's top team.

This past weekend, the Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State 27-13 and Illinois 29-9. They'll have one remaining match this upcoming Friday against American before turning their sights to the Big Ten Championships starting March 8 in Evanston (IL).