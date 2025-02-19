Where do Penn State's wrestlers rank in the latest InterMat rankings?

The latest InterMat rankings were released and the Penn State Nittany Lions have once again dominated the rankings. It should come as no surprise as the Nittany Lions are putting together another incredibly dominant season with a perfect record this season of 14-0 and have gone wire-to-wire so far as the nation's top team.
This past weekend, the Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State 27-13 and Illinois 29-9. They'll have one remaining match this upcoming Friday against American before turning their sights to the Big Ten Championships starting March 8 in Evanston (IL).
The Nittany Lions are once again represented in all 10 weight classes including eight wrestlers ranked either No.1 or No. 2 in their respective class. Here's how Penn State is represented in each weight class.
Nittany Lions look to finish a perfect regular season on Friday
After finishing up their conference regular season schedule last week with wins over Ohio State and Illinois to finish the conference slate undefeated. Penn State will look to complete their 15-0 perfect regular season on Friday On Friday at 7:00 p.m., the Nittany Lions will host the American Eagles at Rec Hall.
The Eagles will be looking closing out one of their best regular seasons in recent memory as they'll etner the dual with a 10-9 record. This season marks the first time since 2011 that the Eagles were able to pick up 10 or more dual victories.
