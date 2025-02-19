Penn State is Back in the Win Column with Dominance Over Nebraska

Penn State Men's Basketball dominates Nebraska 89-72 and gets their first win since January 20, 2025 against Rutgers.

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

FIRST HALF

Penn State dominated right from tip-off. Shooting an impressive 66.7% from the field, 33.3% from three and 91.7% from the free throw line. The efficient shooting led the Nittany Lions to 50 points. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser contributed 15 of those points and Ace Baldwin Jr. collected 4 steals in the first half. On the other end, Penn State held Nebraska to 27 points and 36.0% shooting from the field and 30.8% from three. The Cornhuskers also committed 11 turnovers in the first half compared to Penn State's 5 turnovers.



SECOND HALF

Penn State continued their hot streak in the second half scoring an additional 39 points on 55.2% shooting. With Konan-Niederhäuser in early second half foul trouble, D'Marco Dunn added a quick eight points. Later in the half, Zach Hicks caught fire and added 11 points on xx-of-xx shooting from three and 4-of-8 shooting from the field. The defense was not as strong the second half allowing 45 points on 65.5% from the field and 37.5% from three. Penn State also only forced five turnovers the second half.

THE STATS....

Zach Hicks led the team in scoring and rebounds with 19 points and six rebounds. Hicks also adds two assists, three steals and shot 5-of-9 (55.5.%) from three Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser also had 19 points on 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from the field. Konan-Niederhäuser further added four rebounds and two blocks. Ace Baldwin Jr. led Penn State with eight assists. Baldwin Jr. also tallied ten points, six steals, and two rebounds. D'Marco Dunn added 17 points on 3-of-5 (60%) shooting from three, one rebound, one assist, and one steal. Freddie Dilione V tallied 12 points, two assist and one rebound. Nick Kern Jr. came off the bench and added 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and one steal. Kachi Nzeh played 10 minutes and added two points and two rebounds. Jahvin Carter played seven minutes and tallied one rebound and one assist. Dominick Stewart played three minutes and recorded no stats. Miles Goodman played one minute and recorded no stats. Overall, the Nittany Lions shot 34-of-56 (60.7%) from the field, 8-of-23 (34.8%) from three, and 13-of-14 (92.9%) from the free throw line. Penn State also totaled 27 rebounds, 21 assists, two blocks, eleven steals, 12 turnovers, and 13 fouls.

NEXT UP....