Penn State's Jalen Pickett named ESPN Player of the Week
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett has been named the ESPN National Player of the Week for his efforts against Illinois and Minnesota this past week.
In those two games, Pickett totaled 73 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists, helping the Nittany Lions beat Illinois 93-81 and Minnesota 76-69. Additionally, Pickett shot over 65% in the two games including making 90%+ of his free throw attempts.
Put all that together and Pickett is only one of three Division I or NBA player in the last 25 years to post 70+ points, 15+ assists, and 10+ rebounds, while making 65% or more of his field goal attempts and 90% or more of his free throw attempts. He joins LeBron James and Stephen Curry in doing so.
This season Pickett is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists this season. His 18.6 points per game ranks 49th in the country and his 7.0 assists per game this season ranks fourth.
The Nittany Lions will return to action on Thursday in Columbus (OH) when they take on the 11-16 (3-13) Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be the first time the two teams have met this season.
At 16-11 this season, Thursday's game is a must win for the Nittany Lions if they hope to make a late run at a potential NCAA Tournament berth.
