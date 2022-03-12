Penn State's James Franklin ranked top 10 coach in college football

Each year Bruce Feldman of The Athletic compiles a list of who he feels are the top 25 head coaches in college football and to no one's surprise James Franklin is on this year's list. Franklin comes in at No. 9 overall, which is a slight drop from the top five ranking that he has received in each of the past two seasons. However despite a few down years in State College, he is still easily considered one of the top coaches in the country.

Franklin is the second highest ranked Big Ten coach on the list behind No. 4 Ryan Day (Ohio State) and just above No. 12 Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), No. 18 Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), No. 21 PJ Fleck (Minnesota), No. 22 Paul Chryst (Wisconsin) and Pat Fitzgerald who finished in the "just missed the cut" section of the article.