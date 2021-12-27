Penn State S Jaquan Brisker declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State star safety Jaquan Brisker announced via his Twitter on Monday afternoon, that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft and will be forgoing the Nittany Lions' Outback Bowl appearance against Arkansas.

"First, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be who and what I am today. Ever since I was a kid, i dreamt of playing on a big stage and that dream became reality. Trying to be a great role model to the kids back home, showing them it's possible!" Brisker said in his statement.

"To my parents and family, thank you for always being there for me, supporting me throughout the process. Thank you to my mother for showing me how to never quit.

To my teammates, we built a bond that can never be broken. Thank you for always pushing me to be a better me. It has been an honor to"take the field" with you. I will forever be grateful for that and give it my all to you guys. Blood, sweat, and tears!

To my coaches, thank you for developing me not just on the field but off the field helping me become a better man. Thank you for believing in a JuCo kid and giving me the opportunity to be a leader at a great program. T

o the fans, I thank you for welcoming me with open arms and packing Beaver Stadium every home game. Running out of the tunnel to 107k plus screaming fans, I'll never forget. I hope you guys love me as much as I love you! I appreciate you with all my heart, you are the best fans in the world.

With that being said, I will be forgoing our bowl game and I will be focusing on preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. I've been waiting for this all my life and I can't wait to see what the future holds. I will always be a Nittany Lion!

#WeAre #LLL

#1 Jaquan Brisker"



