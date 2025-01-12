Penn State S Jaylen Reed to enter NFL Draft

The safety from Detroit Michigan had 98 tackles for Penn State in 2024 including seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also finished the season with a career-high three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Penn State starting safety Jaylen Reed, one of the most pivotal parts of the Nittany Lions' defense in 2024 has declared for the NFL Draft, forging his final year of eligibility.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to play the game I love and to pursue my dreams," Reed said in a statement."

"I'd also like to thank my family, specifically my parents, for being there through every step of my journey and being the foundation of my support system. Your support and guidance has made me the person I am today.\

Thank you to all of my coaches at Penn State and 3200 for pushing me to be the very best person and player both on and off the field.

Thank you to the Penn State family for taking me in. I will forever cherish my time in Happy Valley and playing in front of 100K Strong.

Just a kid from Detroit chasing my dreams. With that being said, it's TIME...I will be declaring for 2025 NFL DRAFT!"

Reed's departure from the program makes him the third member of the Nittany Lions secondary to declare for the NFL Draft alongside safety KJ Winston who missed most of the season with an injury as well as cornerback Jalen Kimber who announced his own intentions earlier Sunday.

Notably, Penn State's safety room also saw the addition of former Nittany Lion King Mack on Sunday as he recommitted to the program after one season away from the Nittany Lions with the Alabama Crimson Tide. James Franklin and his staff are also hosting North Carolina State transfer safety Bishop Fitzgerald on an official visit.

Currently, the Nittany Lions 2025 safety room is set to consist of veteran Zakee Wheatley, the aforementioned King Mack as well as younger pieces in Lamont Payne, Dejuan Lane, Vaboue Toure, and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter.