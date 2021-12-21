Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown announces return for 2022 season

Penn State senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will be returning in 2022 for a third season with the Nittany Lions. Despite being a senior, Brown has an extra year of eligibility thanks to NCAA's eligibility rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving every player who was eligible in 2020, six-years to complete their eligibility.

Brown made the announcement via his Twitter account;

"After sitting down and exploring all my options about my future with my family, I am confident with my decision to remain at Penn State alongside my brothers for another year" Brown wrote in his statement.

"I look forward to learning, growing, and developing more as a player, a student, and a man. I am grateful for my coaches, teammates, the support staff, and everyone who makes up Penn State Athletics. I look forward to another year with you all. I would also like to wholeheartedly acknowledge and thank my mom, brothers, and sisters for all of their sacrifices, as well as their unwavering support. I do this for us. I love you. Also, my extended village...the city of Trenton. Stand up.

We have work to do. Let's get to it.

We Are!"