Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown announces return for 2022 season
Penn State senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will be returning in 2022 for a third season with the Nittany Lions. Despite being a senior, Brown has an extra year of eligibility thanks to NCAA's eligibility rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving every player who was eligible in 2020, six-years to complete their eligibility.
Brown made the announcement via his Twitter account;
"After sitting down and exploring all my options about my future with my family, I am confident with my decision to remain at Penn State alongside my brothers for another year" Brown wrote in his statement.
"I look forward to learning, growing, and developing more as a player, a student, and a man. I am grateful for my coaches, teammates, the support staff, and everyone who makes up Penn State Athletics. I look forward to another year with you all. I would also like to wholeheartedly acknowledge and thank my mom, brothers, and sisters for all of their sacrifices, as well as their unwavering support. I do this for us. I love you. Also, my extended village...the city of Trenton. Stand up.
We have work to do. Let's get to it.
We Are!"
Brown played in all 12 regular-season games for the Nittany Lions in 2021, recording 67 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. His biggest impact came in coverage, however, as he recorded four interceptions and totaled 112 return yards and one touchdown while also breaking up five additional opposing passing attempts.
His career totals after two seasons with the program stand at 73 career tackles, two tackles for a loss, four interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Brown was a three-star JUCO transfer product out of Lackawanna College as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He was Rivals' 22nd ranked JUCO player in the nation during the 2020 cycle.
