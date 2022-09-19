A pair of Nittany Lions have been honored by the Big Ten for their performances in week three against Auburn. Senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown and true freshman running back Nick Singleton were named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Penn State true freshman running back Nick Singleton has provided a spark to Penn State's offense that the Nittany Lions have despeartely missed the last few seasons. (© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK) (© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Brown put together one of the best games of his career as a Nittany Lion against the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. He totaled five tackles, including one sack and one tackle for a loss. He also forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Chop Robinson and brought in one interception.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdXJuIGl0IFVQIPCfmKQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VBcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL19UaWlnMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX1RpaWcyPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS24wNEowYXRlZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tuMDRKMGF0ZWY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcxODc4NjEzNzIwMzgz NDg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It's the second time Brown has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after also earning the honors last year in the Nittany Lions' win over Maryland. A turnover machine, Brown has in one way or another contributed to 10 takeaways in his Penn State career including seven interceptions.

Singleton, on the other hand, has now earned two Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in his first three career games. After 10 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio in week two, the Shillington (PA) native put together a tremendous performance in the national spotlight with 10 carries for 124 yards and two more scores.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+ypnhtIDhtIThtIsgMuKDoyDKmeG0gOG0hOG0iyDwn5SlPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OaWNrU2luZ2xldG9ubj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmlja1NpbmdsZXRvbm48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DMm85VDVTSURmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQzJvOVQ1 U0lEZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZW5uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAUGVu blN0YXRlRmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVu blN0YXRlRmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzE4ODIxMzM0NDYzNTY5OTI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=