The former four-star prospect is coming off his first 100+ yard game as a Nittany Lion, totaling 13 carries for 111-yards and one touchdown against Central Michigan this past Saturday in Penn State's 33-14 win. In the game, Allen scored a crucial touchdown at the end of the first half that put Penn State up 21-14 after a sluggish second quarter saw Central Michigan erase a 14-0 deficit.

Another week, another Big Ten weekly award for a Penn State Nittany Lion. One week after fellow running back Nick Singleton earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Auburn, Kaytron Allen earned the same on Monday.

Penn State head coach James Franklin praised Allen in his postgame press conference on Saturday. "I do not think there is anybody in that locker room that is surprised with Kaytron 's success," Franklin told the media. "I do think they are good complementary pieces. We have two young backs that do good things to build on. He has good vision. He has good contact balance, and he has a good understanding of how to set blocks," he added.

"When you are able to do that, and you have the toughness that he has as well then, he can consistently get eight to 12 yards which obviously is what we needed."

That's exactly what Allen has done so far in his career with the Nittany Lions, through four games, the former IMG Academy standout has totaled 217 rushing yards on 36 carries, an average of six yards per carry. He's also found the endzone three times this season, all coming in the last two weeks.

Notably, thanks to his patience, vision, and balance, Allen has yet to have any of his 36 carries go for negative yardage.

Penn State will return to action and look to become 5-0 this Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. when they host the Northwestern Wildcats.



