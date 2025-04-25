Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. Drafted in Second Round of NFL Draft

(Photo by Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Former Penn State safety Kevin (KJ) Winston Jr made the decision to enter the NFL Draft this winter after missing most of the 2024 season. That decision, on Friday night, paid off for the Maryland native. With the 82nd overall pick in the third round, the Tennessee Titans selected Winston, making him the third Nittany Lion selected this draft alongside defensive end Abdul Carter (No. 3 overall) and tight end Tyler Warren (No. 14 overall).

Winston, for his career, played in 27 games for Penn State, recording 90 total tackles, including four tackles for loss. He also had five pass deflections and one interception in his career. The former DeMatha Catholic (MD) standout was expected to be among the best safeties in the country this season and a potential first-round draft pick. However, Winston's season would come to a premature end after suffering a partially torn ACL early in the season, appearing in the Nittany Lions' season opener against West Virginia and briefly against Bowling Green before leaving the game and never returning for the remainder of the season.



