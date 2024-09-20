Penn State vs. Kent State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions host its second MAC opponent in as many games as a winless Kent State team comes to State College on Saturday afternoon. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

The history between the two programs has been brief, with Penn State winning all five of the previous matchups coming into Saturday. It has been a one sided affair each time the Nittany Lions have played Kent State, with the smallest margin of victory being 22 points.

James Franklin is 2-0 against the Golden Flashes, with both wins coming early in his Penn State tenure. Penn State under Franklin has also scheduled MAC opponent with regularity, having just moved to 11-0 against the conference with the win over Bowling Green two weeks ago.