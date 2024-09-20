Penn State vs. Kent State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions host its second MAC opponent in as many games as a winless Kent State team comes to State College on Saturday afternoon. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, September 21st. 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: BTN | Jeff Levering (PxP), Jake Butt (Analyst), Brooke Fletcher (sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 83/198/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 114-54
- Record at Penn State: 90-39
- Record against Kent State: 2-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Kent State Golden Flashes - Kenny Burns (2nd year at Kent State; 2nd overall)
- Career Record: 1-14
- Record at Kent State: 1-14
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: N/A
Series History: Penn State leads 5-0
The history between the two programs has been brief, with Penn State winning all five of the previous matchups coming into Saturday. It has been a one sided affair each time the Nittany Lions have played Kent State, with the smallest margin of victory being 22 points.
James Franklin is 2-0 against the Golden Flashes, with both wins coming early in his Penn State tenure. Penn State under Franklin has also scheduled MAC opponent with regularity, having just moved to 11-0 against the conference with the win over Bowling Green two weeks ago.
Latest betting lines/trends
Penn State is an 48.5 point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 55.5.
Weather
The Weather Channel provided a weather report for tomorrow's game during the day.
"Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%."
