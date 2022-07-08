Penn State's options at QB following Marcus Stokes's flip to Florida

On Thursday, three-star quarterback Marcus Stokes out of Ponte Vedra (FL) flipped his three-month commitment from Penn State to the in-state Florida Gators. It's safe to say the loss of Stokes's commitment is a big one for Penn State. Not only was the Nease High School standout showing some increased promise since his commitment but the loss of him leaves the Nittany Lions in a tough spot in their 2023 recruiting class.

As of the morning of July 8, most of the country's top quarterbacks are committed. Out of the top 35 ranked quarterbacks in the country, just five are currently uncommitted.

Out of those five uncommitted prospects, three are likely to be off the board in the upcoming weeks in five-star Detroit (MI) standout Dante Moore, Snellville (GA) native, and Penn State legacy Dylan Lonergan, and Memphis (TN) native Brock Glenn. The two undecided quarterbacks left would be Lilburn (GA)'s Colin Houck and Baton Rouge (LA)'s Zae Teasett. As of this time neither hold offers from the Nittany Lions and would seem like unlikely options.

With that, Penn State if they want a quarterback in their 2023 recruiting class, will likely need to do some flipping of their own.