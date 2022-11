Late Sunday night, Penn State Football's 2023 recruiting class took a hit as wide receiver Ejani Shakir out of Winslow Township High School over in New Jersey announced that he was decommitting from the Nittany Lions via social media.

Now without Shakir in the class, Penn State only has one wide receiver committed in Carmelo Taylor, but is one enough after taking five in the previous class?

With that being said, let's take a look at some of the top remaining wide receivers available that Penn State could target in the 2023 class.