Penn State's Peter Gonzalez suffers 'long-term' injury

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State Football freshman wide receiver Peter Gonzalez's true freshman season has hit a speed bump before it got started.

On Tuesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin told the Nittany Lions' media following practice that the freshman receiver out of Pittsburgh has suffered a 'long-term' injury. The specifics of his injury have not been disclosed, as per Penn State policy, perhaps a positive sign for the Nittany Lions as the program usually only discloses specifics if the injury were to be season-ending.

It's a development for Gonzalez that comes after the former Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout was earning praise from the Nittany Lions' head coach for his development this offseason.

Notably, Gonzalez has suffered a torn ACL in the past, an injury he suffered as a junior in high school. The injury ultimately impeded his recruitment though he recovered fully from the injury and put together a very strong senior season for Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

