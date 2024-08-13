On Tuesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin told the Nittany Lions' media following practice that the freshman receiver out of Pittsburgh has suffered a 'long-term' injury. The specifics of his injury have not been disclosed, as per Penn State policy, perhaps a positive sign for the Nittany Lions as the program usually only discloses specifics if the injury were to be season-ending.

It's a development for Gonzalez that comes after the former Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout was earning praise from the Nittany Lions' head coach for his development this offseason.

Notably, Gonzalez has suffered a torn ACL in the past, an injury he suffered as a junior in high school. The injury ultimately impeded his recruitment though he recovered fully from the injury and put together a very strong senior season for Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

