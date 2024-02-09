Penn State's Peter Gonzalez wins NFL Latino Youth Honors
Thursday was a big day for Penn State 2024 wide receiver signee Peter Gonzalez. The Pittsburgh area native was named the NFL Latin Youth Honors winner, beating out eighth other finalists.
Gonzalez was one of 32 student-athletes nominated from throughout the country and was the winner of the AFC North, earning his trip to Las Vegas on Thursday
"The impact football has had on my life, it goes well beyond the field," the Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout said in a release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. "From the teammates and friends that I've made, to the coaches and mentors I've had in my life, all of them have really culminated into making me the man I am today, and that's something I can never repay. "I'm always grateful for the connections I've made to the game of football."
According to the release, Gonzalez is of Cuban and Honduran ancestry. "My heritage comes from my dad. He's a Cuban Honduran American," Gonzalez said. "And it means a lot to have that last name I got."
Gonzalez is currently finishing up his senior year at Pittsburgh Central Catholic and will enroll at Penn State this summer.
WHAT IS THE NFL LATINO YOUTH HONORS?
The NFL Latino Youth Honors recognizesz outstanding high school football athletes from around the country for their performances both on the gridiron but also in the classroom.
“The NFL is proud to again join forces with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in the launch of this year's 'NFL Latino Youth Honors,' where Latino students and their inspiring stories will motivate the next generation of fans and athletes of this great sport," said Marissa Solis, NFL Senior VP/Global Brand & Consumer Marketing said in a press release from the NFL lin December.
"This initiative underscores the league's commitment to fostering excellence, nurturing the next generation of football players and fans, and recognizing the outstanding contributions of Latino youth within the NFL community and beyond."
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board