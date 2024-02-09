Thursday was a big day for Penn State 2024 wide receiver signee Peter Gonzalez. The Pittsburgh area native was named the NFL Latin Youth Honors winner, beating out eighth other finalists. Gonzalez was one of 32 student-athletes nominated from throughout the country and was the winner of the AFC North, earning his trip to Las Vegas on Thursday

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaXR0c2J1cmdo4oCZcyBQZXRlciBHb256YWxleiwgYSBzdGFuZG91 dCBmb290YmFsbCBwbGF5ZXIgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QQ0NfRk9PVEJBTEw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBDQ19G T09UQkFMTDwvYT4sIGhhcyBiZWVuIG5hbWVkIHRoZSB3aW5uZXIgb2YgdGhl IGluYXVndXJhbCBORkwgTGF0aW5vIFlvdXRoIEhvbm9ycyBBd2FyZC48YnI+ PGJyPvCfk506IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92NEdjR1JXSHU1Ij5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vdjRHY0dSV0h1NTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1BFSE5iUUNpZ3IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRUhOYlFDaWdyPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN0ZWVsZXJzIENvbW11bml0eSBSZWxhdGlvbnMgKEBT dGVlbGVyc0NSKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0ZWVs ZXJzQ1Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3NTU2MTEyMDE4NzMzMDE2OTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

"The impact football has had on my life, it goes well beyond the field," the Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout said in a release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. "From the teammates and friends that I've made, to the coaches and mentors I've had in my life, all of them have really culminated into making me the man I am today, and that's something I can never repay. "I'm always grateful for the connections I've made to the game of football." According to the release, Gonzalez is of Cuban and Honduran ancestry. "My heritage comes from my dad. He's a Cuban Honduran American," Gonzalez said. "And it means a lot to have that last name I got." Gonzalez is currently finishing up his senior year at Pittsburgh Central Catholic and will enroll at Penn State this summer.

WHAT IS THE NFL LATINO YOUTH HONORS?