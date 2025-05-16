Penn State's PJ Duke Defeats NCAA Champ Ridge Lovett at World Trials

The P.J. Duke show continued on Friday afternoon in Louisville at the World Team Trials. After defeating Nebraska's Antrell Taylor 9-6 in the quarterfinals at 70 kg, Duke matched up with another Cornhusker, NCAA 149-pound champion Ridge Lovett, who only lost twice in 2024 as a senior for the Huskers.

In their semifinal matchup, Duke once again found himself coming out on top, defeating the NCAA Champion Lovett 3-2, clinching his spot in the World Team Trials finals at 70 kg.

Duke will now take on Bryce Andonian, who wrestled collegiately for Virginia Tech. Andonian defeated Michigan's Will Lewan and Virginia Tech teammate Caleb Henson to get to the finals. This past season, Andonian was 20-8 for the Hokies.

Duke, the centerpiece of Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, was the No. 2 overall wrestling prospect in the class of 2025 and amassed a 152-1 career record while at Minisink Valley High School in southeast New York.