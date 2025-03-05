Penn State's Saquon Barkley now the highest paid running back in the NFL

His extension comes less than a year after signing a three-year contract with the Eagles for $37.75 million.

The extension is reported to be a two-year deal worth $41.2 million, with an annual average value (AAV) of $20.6 million—the highest AAV of any running back in NFL history. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Former Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley is now the highest-paid running back in NFL history after receiving an extension from the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

"Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources," Schefter said on X. "The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing."

The 28-year-old Barkley is coming off a historic season with the Philadelphia Eagles, totaling 2,504 rushing yards—the most in NFL history when combining the regular season and postseason. He also had 18 total rushing touchdowns, including five in the postseason.

With Barkley's record-breaking season, the Eagles brought home their second Vince Lombardi Trophy, cruising to victory in the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. It was a game in which Barkley was kept rather quiet with just 25 carries for 57 yards and a long run of 10 yards.

Through seven seasons in the NFL, the former No. 2 overall draft pick has played in 90 games, totaling 1,546 career carries for 7,216 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also has 321 career receptions for 2,378 yards and 14 total touchdowns.