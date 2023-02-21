The last Penn State Nittany Lions to be selected in the NBA Draft was former guard Tony Carr in 2018 who was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 51st pick in the second round. Prior to that it was Calvin Booth who was chosen 35th overall by the Washington Wizards.

It's possible Seth Lundy could be next in line to join the elite list of former Nittany Lions that have heard their name called on draft night as he was recently projected to go No. 56 overall in the second round according to NBADraft.net.

Lundy is averaged 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, shot 44.1% on 3-pointers and 48.2% overall from the floor as a senior for Penn State as they continue to try and make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.