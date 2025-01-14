Penn State's Smith Vilbert set to return in 2025

Across those 339 snaps, the Monsey, New York native recorded six pass pressures, one sack, and five quarterback hurries. He also had 12 total tackles including 1.5 sacks.

Penn State's Smith Vilbert is returning for the Nittany Lions in 2025, helping boost the depth at the defensive end position. Viblbert played a career-high 339 snaps for the Nittany Lions in 2024 and recorded career-high grades on Pro Football Focus in the progress.

In 2025, Vilbert will provide strong depth on the Nittany Lions defensive line with the ability to play both inside and outside. On the outside, he'll join a defensive end group that is led by rising senior Dani Dennis-Sutton. Who will start opposite of Dennis-Sutton remains to be seen but the group competing for that starting spot will consist of Texas A&M transfer Enai White, redshirt senior Zuriah Fisher, redshirt freshman Max Granville, redshirt freshman Jaylen Harvey,

When playing within the interior of the defensive line, he would help boost the depth of a defensive tackle room that is currently set to be led by rising senior Zane Durant, the depth of the room, however, is still a question mark.

Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard are both out of eligibility. Hakeem Beamon left the program in early November and Alonzo Ford Jr suffered a season-ending injury in late November against Minnesota, making his availability for the early parts of the 2025 season questionable at best. The Nittany Lions will likely lean on younger players for their defensive tackle depth, the likes of Xavier Gilliam, Ty Blanding, and De'Andre Cook.

James Franklin and Deion Barnes have looked to add depth to the room via the transfer portal but have been unsuccessful so far. Their efforts will likely continue in the spring transfer portal window.