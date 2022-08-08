Penn State's tight end room looking to take a step up from 2021 season

Penn State may forever be known as "Linebacker U" but the Nittany Lions have also done a pretty good job over their history, especially recently, of producing top-tier tight-end talent. Over the last decade names such as Jesse James, Mike Gesicki, Nick Bowers, and Pat Friermuth have all gone from playing at Beaver Stadium to playing in the NFL. In 2021, Penn State's tight end room had a quality season but also had its' fair share of struggles, especially when it came to blocking. On the season, the tight end room combined for 44 receptions for 499 yards and five touchdowns. Not a poor season by any means but not the production that many expected from the position heading into the season. Now, it's worth noting that among the tight ends listed above, three of those are considered among the best tight ends the program has ever produced, and its lofty expectations to match. With that, every tight end that comes through the doors of The Lasch Football Building is not going to develop into that level of talent. Either way, the Penn State tight end room is one that the Nittany Lions coaching staff are extremely bullish on and believe is as deep as any in the country. While the tight end room also knows the expectations that come with being a Penn State tight end, they also "do a good job of shutting all that off (outside noise)," as Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle told Nittany Nation at Penn State's Media Days this past Saturday. "But also the chemistry, they're taking the young guys with them, pulling them along. I think that's how they handle that, they're all in it together," he added regarding how the tight end room handles those outside expectations. While some saw the 2021 season as a bit of a disappointment out of the tight end room, expectations are still high from the coaches and fans alike entering 2022. With a deep tight end room in 2022, expect the Nittany Lions to line up in 12 and even 13 personnel at times this upcoming season. Now, let's take a look at the five tight ends who will look to live up to those expectations in 2022.

Johnson enters year three in Happy Valley but still holds sophomore eligibility thanks to the 2020 COVID season. Over his first two years on campus, Johnson has played in 20 games and made seven starts. Last year in 12 games, Johnson recorded 19 receptions for 213 yards and one touchdown. Out of the Nittany Lions tight end room, Johnson is your prototypical tight end who would project well to the next level. He's got tremendous athleticism and thanks to his size can create consistent mismatches in the middle of the field. Johnson will battle with Brenton Strange for the starting tight end job.

Last season, Strange started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions at tight end but didn't have the impact that many thought he would in the passing game. The redshirt sophomore recorded just 20 receptions, 225 yards, and three touchdowns. A big performance against Auburn with four receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown made it appear that Strange could be on the verge of a breakout but he would record just three or more receptions twice the remainder of the season. It wasn't a bad season by any means but compared to the impact that Penn State saw out of their starting tight ends in the past, it was a step-down. Strange certainly has the physical traits to be a dominating tight end, the biggest key for him will be consistency and building upon each game, week after week. The Parkersburg (WV) could very well once again start for the Nittany Lions in 2022 but even if he doesn't expect to see him on the field quite a bit in 2022.



The former high school quarterback is entering year three at Penn State but still holds sophomore eligibility. As a freshman last season, Warren recorded five receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown, while he didn't put up big numbers in the box score, Warren consistently showed flashes when on the field. "He's had tremendous growth from being able to do all different jobs we ask our tight ends to do," tight end coach Ty Howle told Nittany Nation regarding the sophomore at Penn State's Media Days. "He's a hard-working, kid, strong, physical, teaching him the technique and things like that, he's grown tremendously." Best described as a super athlete, Warren's potential is quite high as he continues to develop at the position. Warren is a player who will likely start the season as the Nittany Lions' third tight end but could see that role grow if he continues to show the flashes that he did a season ago.

A name that gets a bit overlooked in the tight end room, Dinkins is entering his redshirt freshman season with the Nittany Lions and could see his first taste of college football action in 2022. As a true freshman, Dinkins didn't see any playing time but spent the entire season on the Developmental Squad. He was named the offensive player of the week twice for his efforts on the Developmental Squad. A superb athlete, Dinkins could be a name to watch over the course of the 2022 season and upcoming offseason as a name flying under the radar and a potential future consistent contributor.