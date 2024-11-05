Penn State's Tyler Warren named Mackey Award semifinalist

Warren is one of eight tight ends nationally named to the semifinalist list, the John Mackey Award is presented annually to the top tight ends in all of college football.

This season, Warren has been one of the driving forces in Penn State's offense with 51 receptions for 606 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 10 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown this season as well as two passing attempts for 26 yards and one touchdowns. This season, Warren was named a first-team mid-season All-American in the eyes of the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, and The Athletic.

The Mackey Award finalists will be announced on November 26 while the winner of the award will ultimately be announced on December 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards which will be televised nationally on ESPN.