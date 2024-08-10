On Friday, the John Mackey Award, annually given to the nation's top tight end released its watch list and among the preseason candidates is Warren.

The Mechanicsburg, Virginia native is entering his final year with the program bringing 40 career games played and 15 starts of experience into the fall. Throughout his first 40 career games, Warren has totaled 49 receptions for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 touchdowns, ranking top five among Penn State tight ends all-time. Last season, Warren was an All-Big Ten third-team member from the Big Ten coaches after recording 34 receptions for 422 yards and even touchdowns in 13 games and 12 starts.

He ranked third in the country for tight ends last year with seven receiving touchdowns and was top-10 in red zone receptions by a tight end as well.

The John Mackey Award was been awarded every season since 2000, no Penn State Nittany Lion has won the award. The last Big Ten tight end to nab the honor was Iowa's T.J. Hockenson in 2018.