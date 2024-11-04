Penn State's week 12 matchup against Purdue receives kickoff time

The Penn State Nittany Lions' week 12 matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers has received its kickoff time and television assignment.

The currently top-10 ranked Nittany Lions will first look to take care of business against the Washington Huskies this Saturday in the program's annual White Out but once week 12 arrives, the Nittany Lions will look forward to a 3:30 p.m. ET in West Lafeyette.

The Boilermakers this season are 1-7 under second-year head coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers have the 119th ranked scoring offense and the 129th ranked scoring defense in the country this season. After defeating Indiana State 40-0 in their season opener, Purdue has lost seven straight games including a 26-20 loss this past weekend agaisnt Northwestern.



This upcoming weekend, the Boilermakers will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, the first of three top-10 ranked teams left on Purdue schedule this season as they'll also face current No. 8 ranked Indiana on November 30.

This season is the second-straight that Purdue has seen a drop off under Walters after going 4-8 last season. Prior to the Walters era, the program was led by current Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm who led the Boilemakers to three winning seasons including a 9-4 season in 2021.

The November 16th matchup will be the 21st all-time between the two programs. Penn State has won each of the 10 dating back to 2005. Purdue's only wins have come in 1951, 2003, and 2004.