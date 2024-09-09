PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State's week four matchup against Kent State receives kickoff time

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State's week four non-conference matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes has received its kickoff time and television assignment.

The Nittany Lions second-straight matchup against a MAC opponent will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. It will be the Nittany Lions' second-straight game on the Big Ten Network with their week two 34-27 win over Bowling Green also televised on the network.

The September 21 matchup will be the seventh matchup between Penn State and Kent State all-time with the Nittany Lions winning each of the first six matchups. In the first six matchups, Penn State's average margin of video is 34.5 - 6.5.

Penn State will enter their week four matchup coming off a bye following their 34-27 win over Bowling Green. Kent State, on the other hand, enters a week three matchup against Tennessee with an 0-2 record following a loss to FCS St. Francis on Saturday.



