Penn State's week four non-conference matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes has received its kickoff time and television assignment.

The Nittany Lions second-straight matchup against a MAC opponent will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. It will be the Nittany Lions' second-straight game on the Big Ten Network with their week two 34-27 win over Bowling Green also televised on the network.

The September 21 matchup will be the seventh matchup between Penn State and Kent State all-time with the Nittany Lions winning each of the first six matchups. In the first six matchups, Penn State's average margin of video is 34.5 - 6.5.

Penn State will enter their week four matchup coming off a bye following their 34-27 win over Bowling Green. Kent State, on the other hand, enters a week three matchup against Tennessee with an 0-2 record following a loss to FCS St. Francis on Saturday.







