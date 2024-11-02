Penn State's White Out vs Washington set for 8:00 p.m. kick on Peacock

The Penn State White Out will officially be a primetime kickoff next weekend.

On Saturday, it was announced that the Nittany Lions and Washington Huskies will kickoff next weekend's matchup at Beaver Stadium at 8:00 p.m.. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Nittany Lions and Huskies matchup will be televised on the NBC streaming platform. It will be the first Penn State game this season exclusively streamed on Peacock.