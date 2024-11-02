Penn State's White Out vs Washington set for 8:00 p.m. kick on Peacock

The Penn State White Out will officially be a primetime kickoff next weekend.
On Saturday, it was announced that the Nittany Lions and Washington Huskies will kickoff next weekend's matchup at Beaver Stadium at 8:00 p.m.. The game will be streamed on Peacock.
Yes, you read that correctly. The Nittany Lions and Huskies matchup will be televised on the NBC streaming platform. It will be the first Penn State game this season exclusively streamed on Peacock.
The Nittany Lions will enter next weekend's White Out looking to bounce back from their first setback of the season, a 20-13 loss to Ohio State. Washington, on the other hand, leads USC 17-7 in the second quarter at the time of writing. The Huskies entered their week 10 game against the Trojans with a 4-4 record.
The matchup will be the fourth all-time between the two programs, the last coming in 2017, a 35-28 win for the Nittany Lions in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.
