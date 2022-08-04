Penn State's wide receiver room oozing with potential entering 2022

With wide receiver Jahan Dotson drafted in the first round by the Washington Commanders, Penn State’s offense lost its top playmaker from last season and will be searching for a new No.1 wide receiver. Stepping into the spotlight is a young receiving core that is oozing with potential. As quarterback Sean Clifford gears up for his sixth season in Happy Valley, what wideouts will he have at his disposal? Here’s a look at the receiver room and what to expect in 2022.

Potential Starters:

After a promising first two seasons, Parker Washington is poised to break out as Penn State’s top receiver in 2022. The sophomore finished second on the team last year with 64 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns. In the Outback Bowl, Washington played as the No. 1 receiver due to Dotson opting out. He made the most of the opportunity, notching a career-high seven catches for 98 yards. As the most productive returning receiver, the passing attack should flow through the former 4-star recruit. Washington has had the knack for making acrobatic grabs, and he should have a few more up his sleeve this season.

Another returning starter, KeAndre Lambert-Smith can expect to see plenty of playing time this year, with the slot looking like his best fit. As the third receiver last season, the Virginia native averaged over 15 yards per reception on his way to 521 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Lambert-Smith has the speed and elusiveness to make big plays after the catch which could be a serious weapon for Penn State. If the Nittany Lions run screens and option plays as often as they did last year, look for Lambert-Smith to get in on the trickery.

Unlike the other receivers on the roster, Mitchell Tinsley enters Happy Valley with plenty of experience, entering his fifth season in the NCAA. The Missouri native started his journey at the JUCO level, where he would commit to Western Kentucky as a junior. In his senior season, Tinsley broke out in a big way with the Hilltoppers. He dominated his Conference USA competition to the tune of 87 receptions, 1,402 yards, and 14 touchdowns — a spectacular 100.1 yards per game. Of course, the defenses in the Big Ten are much tougher than the C-USA’s, but Tinsley clearly showed he can be a scary presence on the outside. With his combination of size, speed, and power, Tinsley should quickly emerge as a top target for Clifford.

At 6’4”, Malick Meiga is Penn State’s tallest wideout and has the physical gifts to become a playmaker for Mike Yurcich’s offense. Recruited out of Quebec, Canada, the sophomore has seen little playing time in Happy Valley, though he was on the receiving end of a 67-yard touchdown last season, his first and only career touchdown. There’s a lot to like with Meiga, but he will have to do a lot to earn his snaps this year. With the talented freshmen joining the receiving corps, he will need to stand out above the pack to see the field.

Depth receivers:

The younger brother of Sean Clifford, Liam is coming off a redshirt season and is a name that Penn State fans have likely forgotten a bit with the other notable names in the room. The Cincinnati (OH) native has good size and has great athleticism as well, definitely a name to watch in the room.

Not the fastest wide receiver, Dottin does provide the Nittany Lions with a big bodied wide reliever, something they really haven’t had in recent years. His size could help him become a consistent rotational presence while he doesn’t have tremendous speed, he’s a player who showed the hands in high school to be a reliable and consistent pass catcher.

Wallace is a player whose shown flashes throughout his time on campus already and is a wide receiver Penn State fans could see develop a nice role in 2022. He showed off tremendous athleticism including a great vertical in the Blue White Game.

Which freshman WR will still up?

The four receivers above are the only returning receivers who even had a reception last year. There’s no shortage of talent though, and it remains to be seen which young playmakers get the opportunities this year. There are three highly-recruited freshman receivers who could immediately make their mark with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State fans may not like things that come from Columbus, Ohio, but they are sure to love Kaden Saunders. Saunders has elite speed and agility, he has all the makings of a potential future No.1 wide receiver for the Nittany Lions but could see use as a gadget player as well earlier in his career.

A local prospect from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Anthony Ivey is another explosive receiver who will be fun to watch down the road. Ivey was a great receiver and an even better return specialist at Manheim Township. It wouldn't be shocked if does see the field at times in 2022 but a redshirt season is the most likely case scenario.



Omari Evans from Kileen, Texas is another elite talent joining Penn State’s receiving room. In track and field, Evans owns the school record in the 4x100m relay and the long jump — needless to say, he is a tremendous athlete. A redshirt season is needed for Evans who is still quite raw as a wide receiver after playing a variety of positions including quarterback in high school. These receivers are great prospects but don’t expect too many touches on offense. Penn State isn’t known to run many four or five receiver packages, and barring injuries, on-field reps could be tough to come by for these players.