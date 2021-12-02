Penn State Safety Enzo Jennings Enters Transfer Portal

First reported by The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, 2020 four-star commit Enzo Jennings has opted to test the waters in the portal after appearing in just one game in his two years with the Nittany Lions.

For the second time since the 2021 season ended, a Penn State safety has entered the transfer portal.

Jennings, a Michigan native, was a Rivals 250 member in the 2020 class and committed to then safeties' coach Tim Banks, choosing Penn State over Notre Dame and Michigan among others.

He made his first career appearance in Penn State's 56-21 victory over Illinois to close out the season a year ago, but injuries have since slowed his progress and he found himself buried in a loaded defensive backfield in 2021.

Jennings joins Tyler Rudolph, who left the team in the middle of the 2021 season, as four-star safeties to enter the portal.