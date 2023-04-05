Penn State Football defensive back Ji'Ayir Brown had a solid performance at the combine, especially during the on-field portion. With that being said let's take a deeper look at his NFL potential and compare him to a current NFL player.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXRjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5T dGF0ZUZiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFs bDwvYT4gSmkmIzM5O0F5aXIgQnJvd24gYWJpbGl0eSB0byB0cmFjayBkb3du IHRoaXMgYmFsbC4g8J+RgDxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTENvbWJpbmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxDb21iaW5lPC9hPiBvbiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25mbG5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5mbG5ldHdvcms8L2E+PGJyPvCfk7E6IFN0cmVhbSBv biBORkwrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HYjNNam9xQ0Y0Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2IzTWpvcUNGNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBO RkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8x NjMxODA3NTEzOTcxNTIzNTg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNo IDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Now that scouting combine is over and we have new testing data. Which NFL player does Brown closely resemble? Brown came into the combine measuring 5’11, 203-pounds which makes him “undersized” but thick enough to play in the box. Most scouting reports have him only as a box safety. However, with his length, movement laterally, and athleticism he can be a valuable safety who can make a difference against slot receivers.

Ji’yair’s play as a box safety is special. His closing speed is impressive in the way he can play downhill and attack the football with explosiveness. He’s a player that causes great havoc and he has excellent play as a Blitzer. Indicative of his five sacks, four hits, and six hurries on 51 pass-rushing snaps. He has great ball skills and has back-to-back seasons of solid ball production with six interceptions in 2021 with three defensive touchdowns and four interceptions in 2022. In addition, has a solid PFF slot coverage grade of 70.9 in 2022. The PFF grading indicates that his best football could be ahead of him. Improving his overall PFF grade every season at Penn State plus his coverage grade. While he excels at his play in the box, in the NFL he can take his game to another level by adding the slot coverage ability to his game. As previously mentioned he earned a 70+ coverage grade in the slot in a tough conference on one of the top defenses in the country.