Penn State safety King Mack will be heading into the transfer portal, Happy Valley Insider can confirm. The 2023 signee enters the portal after a year with the program, he was expected to receive quality playing time this fall.



Mack was a member of the 2023 recruiting class for Penn State, a four-star prospect who was a top-150 according to Rivals as well as being ranked as a top-10 safety in the country and a top-50 player in the state of Florida.



In his lone season with the program, Mack appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams while also recording three tackles and one quarterback hurry. When Mack enters the transfer portal, he will be the eighth scholarship player to enter the portal this offseason for the Nittany Lions joining punter Alex Bacchetta, wide receiver Cristian Driver, wide receiver Dante Cephas, offensive tackle Ibrahim Traore, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver Malick Meiga, and defensive end Davon Townley.

