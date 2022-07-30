 NittanyNation - Penn State Saturday notebook: Elite Prospect Camp V & Saturday mini-camp
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-30 12:15:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Saturday notebook: Elite Prospect Camp V & Saturday mini-camp

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@DylanCC_FB

Penn State held its fifth and final Elite Prospects Camp of the summer on Friday evening and several players were quite impressive in their efforts. Below, we discuss a few of the prospects on hand that stood out to Penn State's coaching staff as well as the Nittany Nation staff. Additionally, we have a few last-minute notes in regards to Saturday's Lasch Bash.

